Canaccord Genuity Lowers Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target to C$17.00

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSR. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

TSE:NSR opened at C$9.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$512.75 million and a P/E ratio of 40.95. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.34 and a 1-year high of C$12.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

