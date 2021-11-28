Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 549 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

LGIH stock opened at $143.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.50. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.62.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

