Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 201,458 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 121.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,345,000 after purchasing an additional 185,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,536 shares of company stock worth $14,307,697. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM opened at $609.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.08 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $632.73 and a 200 day moving average of $577.89.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.