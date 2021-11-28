Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,701,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $360.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.93. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.01 and a 12-month high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.71.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.