Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $14.93 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,380 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

NYSE ABT opened at $125.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

