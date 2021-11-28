Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $96.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

