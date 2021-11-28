Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) announced an annual dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0649 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.

Cameco has decreased its dividend payment by 80.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cameco has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cameco to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $24.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -343.95 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

