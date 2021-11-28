California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 82.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Oil States International by 48.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,652 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE OIS opened at $5.24 on Friday. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $321.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

