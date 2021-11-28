California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,445 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Seaways by 3,871.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Seaways by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in International Seaways by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $760.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.21. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -3.55%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

