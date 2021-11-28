California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,892 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of West Bancorporation worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTBA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 37.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 14.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 13.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 41.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $520.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.01. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $74,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $214,873.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $249,405. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

