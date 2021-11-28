California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,521 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Clearwater Paper worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLW. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 129.3% during the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 265,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLW opened at $41.62 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $694.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

