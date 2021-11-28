California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $272,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $476,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,466.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

