California State Teachers Retirement System Has $675,000 Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after buying an additional 639,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,218,000 after buying an additional 113,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after buying an additional 74,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 137,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $17.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $725.09 million, a P/E ratio of 149.92 and a beta of -0.02. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. Cowen started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

