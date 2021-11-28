California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ACBI opened at $27.95 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $567.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

