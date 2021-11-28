Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Lowered to C$78.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target cut by Acumen Capital from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.31% from the company’s previous close.

CGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group to C$74.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TSE CGY opened at C$55.99 on Friday. Calian Group has a one year low of C$53.27 and a one year high of C$67.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$630.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33.

In other Calian Group news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total transaction of C$52,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at C$181,240.02.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

