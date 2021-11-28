Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,104 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 132.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 255,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $44.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $47.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64.

