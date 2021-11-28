Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 296 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,856.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,861.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,713.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.