Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $659,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,116 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 297,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 114,785 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 548,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after buying an additional 126,224 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

