Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $26.64 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,212 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.