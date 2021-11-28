Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 566.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,081.92 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $953.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $766.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

