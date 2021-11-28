Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Short Interest Update

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the October 31st total of 13,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $29.98 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CADE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

