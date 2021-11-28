Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBT. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE:CBT traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,740. Cabot has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 4,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 432,067 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 394,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,016 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

