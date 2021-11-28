Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.83

Shares of Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.83 and last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.