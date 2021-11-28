Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

BBU.UN opened at C$60.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.49. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of C$45.07 and a 1 year high of C$65.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

