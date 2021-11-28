Brokerages Set Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Price Target at SEK 235.22

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 235.25.

VOLV.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

