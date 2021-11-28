Brokerages Set South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) PT at $77.31

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.31.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get South State alerts:

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after buying an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter worth $32,593,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,261,000 after buying an additional 425,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,626,000 after buying an additional 406,152 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of South State stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.98. South State has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South State will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.