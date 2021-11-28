Brokerages Set South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) PT at $77.31

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.31.
SSB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th.
In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of South State stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.98. South State has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.26.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South State will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.
About South State
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
Read More: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.