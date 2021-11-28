Brokerages Set Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Target Price at $34.80

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGTX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGTX stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

