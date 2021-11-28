Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT at $109.83

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $2.63 on Friday, reaching $122.45. The stock had a trading volume of 886,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,540. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.59.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 75.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

