Brokerages Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price at $142.60

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.84. The company had a trading volume of 393,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,793. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is -341.46%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

