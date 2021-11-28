Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) PT at $38.14

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,189,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,439,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,737. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

