Brokerages Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) Target Price at GBX 7,133.60

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,133.60 ($93.20).

DCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,783 ($101.69) to GBX 7,640 ($99.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday.

In other DCC news, insider Alan Ralph acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,148 ($80.32) per share, with a total value of £92,220 ($120,486.02).

LON:DCC traded down GBX 134 ($1.75) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,622 ($73.45). The stock had a trading volume of 325,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,551. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,178 ($67.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,684 ($87.33). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,117.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,085.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 55.85 ($0.73) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

