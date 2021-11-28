Brokerages Set Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Price Target at $21.40

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clariant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CLZNY stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. Clariant has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

