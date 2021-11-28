Brokerages Set ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Target Price at $10.55

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADT. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 29.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth $27,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 1,088,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. ADT has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.14.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ADT will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

