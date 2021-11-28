Brokerages Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce $89.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.59 million. Xencor posted sales of $41.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $210.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $235.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $88.34 million, with estimates ranging from $25.78 million to $166.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

XNCR opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xencor by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Xencor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Xencor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

