Brokerages Expect Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.51 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOVO. Cowen began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $140,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $419,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.