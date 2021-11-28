Brokerages Expect Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.51 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOVO. Cowen began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $140,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $419,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

