Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.92 Million

Brokerages expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report sales of $432.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $514.90 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $322.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $4,459,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 225,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $2,133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $138,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 984,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,402. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

