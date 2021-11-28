Brokerages Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.70 Million

Brokerages expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to post $146.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $148.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $25.03. 919,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,133. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

