Brokerages Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.55 Million

Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to announce sales of $536.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $519.91 million to $553.20 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $637.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of HELE stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.49. 118,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $199.73 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,060,000 after buying an additional 186,446 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,545,000 after buying an additional 159,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,210,000 after buying an additional 67,061 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

