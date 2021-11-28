Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Announce $1.46 EPS

Analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.39. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

NYSE:FL opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $635,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

