Brokerages Expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLIR. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 206,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.96. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

