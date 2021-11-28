Brokerages Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. Cabot posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cabot by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBT traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

