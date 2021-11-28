Brokerages Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.97 Million

Brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to announce $401.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.30 million to $436.70 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $340.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

