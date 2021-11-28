Brokerages Anticipate PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. PolarityTE reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 102.66% and a negative net margin of 265.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of PTE opened at $0.48 on Friday. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 135.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 360.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 562,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 50.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 836,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 281,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

