Brokerages Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $477.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will announce $477.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $488.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $467.10 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $561.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

PBCT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. 3,683,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,661. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $19.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 24.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,218 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.