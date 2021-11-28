Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Announce $3.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce earnings of $3.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the highest is $4.20. Diamondback Energy posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $11.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.53 to $20.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,258. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $117.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

