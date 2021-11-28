Brokerages Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Brokerages predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $21.05 on Friday, reaching $1,686.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,170. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,813.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,701.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

