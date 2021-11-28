Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $12.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.70.

Shares of CASY stock traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $194.83. The stock had a trading volume of 97,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,700. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $172.58 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6,706.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 711.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,916 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

