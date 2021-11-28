Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTK) Short Interest Update

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSTK opened at $0.03 on Friday. Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products Company Profile

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc designs and manufactures tactical lighting products and solutions for the military, law enforcement, hunting, camping, outdoor recreation, and marine safety markets in the United States. The company provides Tactical Blue Dot series products, perimeter infrared intrusion security alert products, adhesive light strips, remote pressure switches, rolling illuminated distraction and disorientation devices, baton integrated lights, duty light cameras, basic tactical lights, observation cameras, police cycle and traffic safety gloves, executive precision lighting instruments, and helmet light attachment systems, as well as accessories, such as holsters, color lenses, and batteries.

