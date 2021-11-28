Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.37

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 45552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXBLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brambles in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.4064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%.

About Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

