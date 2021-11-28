BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

BorgWarner has increased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

NYSE:BWA opened at $45.23 on Friday. BorgWarner has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

